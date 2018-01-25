Menu
Black Magic sets sights on three-peat at Rocky carnival

FAST BREAK: Black Magic's Dan Tanner in action at last year's Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival in Rockhampton.
FAST BREAK: Black Magic's Dan Tanner in action at last year's Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK160417cleague3
Pam McKay
by

RUGBY LEAGUE: Black Magic will be gunning for the three-peat at this week's Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival in Rockhampton.

Fifteen teams - 10 men's and five women's - will chase a share of the $25,000 prize pool at the carnival, presented by Darumbal Community Youth Services.

Browne Park will be the venue for the two days of non-stop footy action, which will kick off at 8.15am tomorrow and run through to late Saturday afternoon.

Event co-ordinator James Mundy said registrations were up on last year, and teams were travelling from as far away as Yarrabah in far north Queensland.

"It's promising that numbers are up,” he said.

"I think word of the carnival is spreading and those who were involved last year appreciated that we ran a very professional event.

"We're expecting some great footy again this year.

The Highlanders' Terissa Anderson in last year's final.
The Highlanders' Terissa Anderson in last year's final. Chris Ison ROK160417cwomenleague

"The Highlanders will be back to defend the women's title and Black Magic will be looking to make in three wins in a row.”

The official opening, a special cultural ceremony that will include a smoking ceremony, will be held at 9am tomorrow.

Night games will be a feature of this year's carnival, with the last game on Friday to start at 7.30pm.

The grand finals will be played on Saturday, with the women at 3pm and the men at 4.15pm, and the presentations at 5.30pm.

Mundy said this year's carnival was designed to be more inclusive and community-focused, with markets to be held in Murray St outside Browne Park on the Saturday.

The markets will feature food vendors, amusements and entertainers, including musician Chris Tamwoy who will also provide the entertainment before the grand finals.

