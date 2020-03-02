Black Spot funding for dangerous roads

Moranbah and Livingstone Shire residents received a major road safety boost last week when the Federal Liberal and Nationals Government announced a $2 million investment under the 2020-21 Black Spot Program.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry revealed on Friday this investment will be used to update major crash zones in the area.

“$850,000 is going to Greenlake and Evergreen roads (Rockyview, north of Rockhampton) and what that’s going to do is actually widen the road and put a safety rail along it,” she said.

“Around Moranbah we’re putting $1.2 million dollars towards widening outside the airport there, there’s a lot of traffic that goes out there and its very important.”

The Black Spot program aims to target locations around Australia where crashes are occurring and implement safety measures to reduce their level of risk.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the Black Spot program has seen large success and is particularly vital for regional communities.

“As a regional representative, I know first-hand how road crashes causing death and injury affect smaller communities,” he said.

“By specifically targeting road locations with a history of crashes for safety upgrades such as lighting, signage, traffic lights and roundabouts, the Black Spot Program reduces crashes causing injury and death at those sites by around 30 per cent.”

Landry praised the local community’s input to the program.

“Road crashes place major emotional and economic strains on all affected communities but particularly the families and friends of the victims,” she said.

“None of these projects would be delivered without the community’s vital input and I encourage all residents and motorists in the region to nominate projects for future funding rounds.”

To nominate a black spot in your area visit:

http://investment.infrastructure.gov.au/funding/blackspots