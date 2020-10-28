BLACKOUT: CQ state school loses power amid severe storm

Students at Biloela State School will be forced to stay in the classroom

A STATE school in Central Queensland has reportedly lost power and phone signal as severe thunderstorms batter the region.

In a post to social media, Biloela State School officials confirmed electricity had been lost.

Parents have been urged not to attempt to visit the school due to current conditions.

It is hoped the extreme conditions will pass prior to the conclusion of the school day.

However, should lightening be present at the final bell students will be kept in the classroom.

Youngsters will only be permitted to leave after the storm has passed.

School officials said this will be done so to ensure the safety of both staff and students.