Blackwater butcher notices drop in business amid COVID-19

WHILE he may not be turning a profit, Blackwater’s Danny Hall is glad to still be keeping his staff employed and paid.

The owner of Blackwater Country Meats said he had lost some business, particularly from a lack of miners, in the past couple of months amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

While there are still restrictions in place at the store with social distancing markets on the floor, he said it’s been a 50/50 mix of being relaxed or sticking to it.

It was announced on Wednesday morning the small community 200kms from Rockhampton had a positive case, following a test on Nathan Turner who was found deceased at his home on Tuesday afternoon.

The 30 year old had other serious underlying medical conditions.

Mr Hall wasn’t concerned there was a positive case in the town as it was the first case they had seen in the region.

“We aren’t over it yet,” he said.

Mr Hall strongly believes the borders should remain closed, particularly given how many cases New South Wales has had.

“Why should we let them come up here, we (Queensland) seem to be holding our own pretty well,” he said.

He has seen a decrease in meat orders but Mr Hall said it is understandable why.

He said it has been concerning financially as he is only breaking even and his staff are getting paid more than him.

But he remains positive.

Having only lived in Blackwater for two and a half years, he said it was the best community he had ever lived in.