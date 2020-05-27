Blackwater COVID-19 tragedy forces closure of bakery

A FAMILY member of the man who died from coronavirus has been confirmed as a bakery worker at Fairbairn Bakery, Blackwater.

A sign was posted on the bakery's door around 5pm today.

It stated: "Due to the tragic loss of a staff member's loved one, and the speculation surrounding his passing, we have decided to close our shop indefinitely, while our staff co-operate with authorities, tested and cleared," it read.

"A thorough clean will be underway during this time to ensure everyone's safety."

The man's partner, who is understood to work at the bakery, has been tested and has returned a negative result.

She is in now in isolation and will be retested.

It is unknown at this stage where the 30-year-old man caught the virus.

Information has been revealed late this afternoon that the nurse from the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre, who tested positive to COVID-19 earlier this month, travelled to Blackwater however Queensland Health claim she said she did not interact with the community.

A fever clinic has been set up at the Blackwater Hospital and a second fever clinic will be operational at Blackwater Rodeo Grounds from tomorrow morning.

Blackwater residents can make a booking by phoning 4920 5800.