Blackwater drug crime ramps up as Christmas nears

CENTRAL Queensland police have been out in full force leading up to Christmas, with Blackwater crime keeping officers busy last week.

From December 8-14 alone, there were 12 offences attended by police in Blackwater and Bluff.

On December 8, police intercepted a vehicle on Capricorn Highway, Bluff.

It was alleged the driver, a 47-year-old Seventeen Seventy man was unlicensed.

He was charged with unlicensed driving and will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on Janary 24.

On the same day, a vehicle was intercepted on Sagittarius Road at Blackwater at 9.30pm, and another on Littlefield Street at 10pm.

It is alleged that police searched the vehicle on Sagittarius Rd and found drug utensils.

A 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Blackwater, were charged with failing to dispose of a syringe.

The 26-year-old will appear in Blackwater Magistrates Court on January 24 and the 28-year-old will appear on January 9.

At the Littlefield St location, police conducted a search of a vehicle and located drugs and drug utensils.

A 33-year-old Blackwater man was charged with possession of drug utensils and failing to dispose of a syringe.

A 37-year-old Blackwater man was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug utensils.

Both will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on January 9.

On December 10, police were called to the location of a single vehicle traffic crash on Blackwater Rolleston Road, Stewarton.

It is alleged that the vehicle has collided with a cow, killing the cow and causing damage to the vehicle.

At around 2.30pm on December 11, police intercepted a vehicle on Capricorn Highway, Bluff.

It is alleged the driver, a 60-year-old Blackwater man recorded a breath alcohol reading of 0.148.

He will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on January 9, charged with mid-range drink driving.

On December 12, between 12pm and 1pm, a reported a hit and run traffic incident occurred in a shopping centre carpark on Blain Street, Blackwater.

Further police investigations are continuing and police are appealing for information from the public.

Between 5pm on December 12 and 12.30am on December 13, it is alleged a vehicle was stolen from an address on Railway Street, Blackwater.

It is alleged the vehicle was involved in a fatal traffic crash on Columba Access Road, Blackwater.

This matter was previously reported. Click here for more information.

Further police investigations are being conducted and police are appealing for information from the public.

Between 6pm on December 12 and 7.30am on December 13, it was reported that a quantity of diesel was stolen from machinery on Bluff Jellinbah Road, Bluff.

Further police investigations are continuing and police are appealing for information from the public.

On December 13, at approximately 9.30pm, it was reported that a hit and run traffic incident occurred on Quandong Street, Blackwater.

Further police investigations are continuing and police are appealing for information from the public.

Between 3pm on November 9 and 3pm on December 14, it was reported that damage was sustained to doors of buildings at Rotary Park, Wattle Street, Blackwater.

Further police investigations are continuing and police are appealing for information from the public.

During the week, Blackwater Police were also called to attend a number of alleged domestic violence incidents.

Police took appropriate action to ensure victims are protected and offenders are held to account.

Police would like to thank members of the community who contacted police to report these matters.

If you have any information for police in relation to a matter that is before the court, or any other matter, please call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.