Family loses everything in devastating fire

The Blackwater community is rallying behind the Harvey family who lost everything in a house fire.

The Blackwater community is rallying behind the Harvey family who lost everything in a house fire. Contributed

THE BLACKWATER community is rallying behind a local family who have lost everything after a fire gutted their home on Sunday afternoon.

The Harvey family's friend Shanae Rose Anderson said the house at 16 Quandong St caught fire on Sunday and despite the efforts of local fire fighters, the entire home's contents were lost.

"Such an amazing family, have a lot to do with the community, and would take their shirt off for you," Ms Anderson said on her Facebook post.

A Go Fund Me page created for the family had raised $1630 for the Harvey family by 5.14pm Monday afternoon.

The Go Fund Me page itself has been shared on Facebook about 240 times.

Ms Anderson also encouraged locals to donate items such as clothing, bedding and furniture to local drop off points around Blackwater.

Emergency services received a call at 2.53pm on Sunday after the flames began to engulf the property.

Two fire trucks from Blackwater and another from Emerald attended the blaze and attempted to save the home.

A Blackwater family has lost everything in a fire that gutted their home. Contributed

Unfortunately, despite their best efforts they were unable to save the Harvey family's home.

Vehicles were also damaged in the blaze.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service said when police arrived on scene "the side of the dwelling was on fire".

Thankfully, nobody was inside the house at the time of the fire.

"The building was destroyed," the spokesperson said.

"The Crime Investigation Bureau is currently investigating and it was declared as a crime scene was police arrived.

"The residency is remaining under guard until the forensic investigators can complete their investigations.

"There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown."

A spokesperson for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said three crews arrived on the scene around 3pm Sunday to find the house "fairly well engulfed with fire".

Another crew also attended the scene at 8.30am Monday morning to extinguish small spot fires.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/support-the-harvey-family

A member of the public as advised the family would greatly appreciate of any help with the following:

Bedding

New underwear and jocks

Hygiene kits including new toothbrushes, soap, wash cloths, shampoo and conditioner

Food, non-perishables

Toys, books, board games

Clothing:

Mum is a size 26

Dad is a XXXL men's and 38-40 pants

Oldest boy is the same size as dad

Middle boy is small men's shirt and 16 pants

Youngest boy is a size 16 shirt and 14 pants

Drop-off points: