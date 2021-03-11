Blackwater girl, 8, in tears over community’s generosity

Blackwater's Sarah Keidge, 8, will shave her head as part of the World's Greatest Shave for the Leukaemia Foundation on Friday, March 12.

An eight-year-old Blackwater student has raised more than $4000 and is shaving off her long, curly locks to support cancer patients.

Sarah Keidge has been wanting to shave for a cure since she was in Prep, but her mum, Tina, wanted to wait until she was old enough to understand what she was supporting.

“I wanted to do it to help people because they don’t deserve to get cancer,” Sarah said.

“I really want to help families who have to travel [for treatment], so they have accommodation.”

The Year 3 Blackwater North State School student was eager to take part in the World’s Greatest Shave for the Leukaemia Foundation this year when her school announced it was joining the campaign.

She started fundraising immediately and burst out in tears when she raised $1000 in just 24 hours.

“When I first found out I started crying because I couldn’t believe it, and without the support of family and friends I wouldn’t have hit my goals,” Sarah said.

Since then she has raised more than $4776 and hopes to hit $5000 before she shaves on Friday, March 12, which will add to Blackwater North State School’s current total of $18,000.

Mrs Keidge said she was extremely proud of her youngest daughter.

“I think the reason she did it was because she’s so confident, she has no fear and I think it will make her more confident,” she said.

“If anyone was going to tackle it, it’s her. She’s not an overly materialistic kid.

“She knows it’s just hair and it’ll grow back.”

Sarah will be shaving alongside other classmates and teachers at school on Friday, including her longtime friend Charlotte Daniels.

Blackwater's Sarah Keidge, 8, will shave her head as part of the World's Greatest Shave on Friday, March 12.

Students will also be colouring their hair and a handful of male teachers will be shaving their legs.

Sarah’s hair will be donated to Sustainable Salons to turn into wigs for cancer patients, which she thinks is “awesome”.

She’s also excited to get tracks shaved into her hair in the shape of stars and other patterns.

Sarah wanted to thank the community for its support and encouraged everyone to get behind the campaign to support Leukaemia patients.

“We’re very lucky to live in this community,” Mrs Keidge said.

“I’m very grateful everyone got behind us and I’m blown away by how much we have raised.”

Click here to donate towards Sarah’s campaign.