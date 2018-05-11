Blackwater graziers' record-breaking grand championship win

TOP-CLASS BEEF: Kerry, Ken and Tom McKenzie with their grand champion pen of cattle.

KEN McKenzie's pen of heifers broke records at Beef Australia this year.

The Central Highlands Droughtmaster breeder and his family took home the Beef Australia Grand Championship for the fifth time in six years thanks to a pen of their heifers.

The event saw a record 2000 prime grassfed and grainfed steers and heifers entered into the competition held in Gracemere at the CQLX complex on Monday.

Ken and his wife Kerry run three properties in Central Queensland and produce feeder steers and heifers on their Blackwater property, Yaralla.

The McKenzie family have been breeding Droughtmaster cattle for 50 years on Pearl Creek, Yaralla and Brumby.

They took home the top prize with a pen of two-year-old Droughtmaster Simmental cross heifers which averaged 561.5kg and sold for 331c/kg.

It's the first time in the event's history that a pen of heifers has taken home the award.

The Special Rural Co Commercial Beef Week Sale also took place on the Monday with 1873 head of cattle on offer in 188 lots.

The sale went well with 1869 head of cattle sold at the sale from 185 lots.

