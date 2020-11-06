Blackwater group welcomes new hall with boozy art night

The newly renovated Blackwater Art Society building was unveiled at a grand opening event on Friday, October 23. Tom Hayes (Yancoal Yarrabee Coal Mine), Leonie Geary (Blackwater Art Society President), and Julie Ross.

The newly renovated Blackwater Art Society building was unveiled at a grand opening event on Friday, October 23. Tom Hayes (Yancoal Yarrabee Coal Mine), Leonie Geary (Blackwater Art Society President), and Julie Ross.

BLACKWATER creatives have welcomed a spacious new art hall thanks to a $5,000 donation from Yancoal's Yarrabee Coal Mine.

The funding has also covered the refurbished back annex at the Blackwater Art Society building, allowing the group to grow.

President of The Art Society, Leonie Geary is delighted with the new and improved building.

"This has been four years in the making and we are thrilled with the result," she said.

"We all use this space regularly as a meeting area, art workspace and a place to learn from each other.

"Art really connects and brings people together in a remarkable way.

"Our members enjoy painting together, sharing ideas and many long-lasting friendships have been made over the years."

Ms Geary said the group had about 26 members and with the renovation, was expected to keep growing.

The newly renovated building was unveiled at a grand opening event on October 23 with Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes, CHRC councillors, Yarrabee Coal representatives and key members of the Blackwater community.

Yarrabee Coal operations manager, Cris Shadbolt was proud to fund the revamp of the Art Hall annex.

"We recognise the importance of art in enabling creative expression and building a connected community.

"We are pleased we can have a positive impact on the Art Society, making it a more attractive place for the current and future members within our community."

The donation was part of the Yancoal Yarrabee Community Support Program, which aims to make a positive difference in the local community and to the lives of the people who work and live in the areas it operates in.

The Blackwater Art Society currently meets every Tuesday at 10am (and sometimes on Friday nights and weekend days) at 6 Evans Street, Blackwater.

The group encourages new members, no matter their age or art skill level.

To celebrate its new building, the groups is hosting its very first Wine and Art night, for novices and for those who've had a bit more practice.

All materials will be supplied, and everyone in attendance will walk away with a completed piece of art.

Nibbles will be provided and soft drinks and water are available for purchase on the night, with BYO alcohol.

The event costs $60 and will run from 6.30pm on November 20. For more information or to book a place, contact Michelle on 0425 849 924.