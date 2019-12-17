Blackwater hair stylist gets once in lifetime role in USA

Demi Brown worked for Blackwater and Yeppoon salons before moving to Brisbane to launch her big city career.

ARMED with a passion for hair, talent and dedication, a small town girl from Blackwater has achieved her dream of working as a hair stylist at 2020 New York Fashion Week at just 21-years-old.

“This doesn’t happen to girls like me from a small town,” Demi Brown said.

“I’m still pinching myself. Is this a dream? This can’t be real.

“This was my dream. This was my goal.”

Ms Brown began her hairdressing career while in year 10 at Blackwater, completing an apprenticeship at Blackwater’s Pepper and Salt, and Hair Works before making the move to Yeppoon.

After working at Yeppoon’s Hi Lites Hair Studio, Ms Brown decided to make the move to Brisbane to further her career.

“I wanted to branch out,” she said.

After moving to Brisbane two months ago and picking up work at Ms Francis Hair immediately, she was approached with the oppoortunity to trial with Wella for New York Fashion Week.

“I went to Sydney three weekends ago just to trial and I honestly didn’t think I would get in. I just went to learn more things and meet new people,” Ms Brown said.

“I did that and I came back and we got the email that I had been accepted. It was just amazing.

“People from the trial said I was really calm, picked things up and they liked my calm attitude and that I was a good team player.”



Ms Brown will fly to New York on February 2.

“The first week will be training and getting everything together and then I will have the fashion show on the 10th,” she said.

“Then I get to just hang out and enjoy New York and come back on the 15th.”

The opportunity is one hairdressers and stylists work decades for, said Ms Brown.

“I didn’t know how major this was until I got accepted,” she said. “I’ve heard so many people work their whole career to get there and once you’re there, that’s it. You get your name out to all those big companies.

“People work really hard to get there and I just came out of my apprenticeship in March.”

Ms Brown hopes to do more fashion shows in the future, with a dream like many to direct her own show overseas or in Australia.

She also hopes to one day open her own salon at home after gaining more experience and skills.

Ms Brown said styling is her favourite thing to do, and that what she’s seeing in the salon at the moment is a preference for lived-in styles like beachy waves and colours that appear effortless and natural.

Ms Brown had advice for those wanting to make a mark on the styling world.

“If you feel like you want to achieve something, do absolutely everything you can,” she said. “When I moved to Brisbane I knew it would be hard – such a big change from a small country town to the big city life, but I didn’t doubt it. Keep pursuing.”