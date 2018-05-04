Blackwater loses another business

LAST month, Blackwater's BP fuel station made the decision to close its doors and move on from the Central Queensland mining town.

Zoe Omega, an employee at the establishment, posted on Facebook to confirm reports of the closure after the petrol station's lease ran out on April 24.

Blackwater residents expressed their sympathies for the employees on the social media post.

"There should be no assumptions made about the owner or the land and the community should be mindful of the fact that the employees that work there are dealing with job loss,” Ms Omega posted.

A BP spokesperson confirmed the Blackwater site's finalisation of the lease tenure.

"Our decision to not renew the lease is a commercial one that takes into consideration a number of factors including a site review and our broader network strategy,” the spokesperson said.

"In planning to vacate the site, we worked closely with our employees to identity potential alternative roles at other BP sites.”

It is reported that the site will continue to operate as a service station.

This closure leaves four other petrol stations in Blackwater: Caltex Woolworths, Coles Express, Caltex Blackwater Diesel Stop and Shell.

The site owner of the BP station, Pecker Maroo Pty Ltd, was unable to be reached for comment.