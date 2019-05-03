Blackwater minions creator to calls it quits

JUST ONE MORE: Donald McPherson has announced his next addition to his minion family will be the last.

FATHER of the beloved Blackwater minions, Donald McPherson, has announced he will not be creating any more additions to his despicable family.

Mr McPherson, who works as a BMA coal mine operator, said he had been waiting a long time for the right fuel tanker to construct his eighth and final minion.

He said a friend had found it on a property near Rockhampton not that long ago.

"A friend of mine was out on a property and asked the farmer what he was doing with his old 1300L fuel tanker,” he said.

"The farmer told him he was going to throw it away because it had a couple of rust holes in the bottom. But it was still good enough for what I wanted it for.

"I had been waiting for about a year to come across this one - I was waiting for this specific fuel tanker to make my final minion.”

The 54-year-old said unless a new minion comes out that "puts a big smile on people's faces” he would not make any more.

"I just think enough is enough,” he said. "There is a big family there now. It was a good idea for a while, but I don't think we need any more.

"Unless another minion movie comes out and there is another comical character or for some strange reason I come across a bigger fuel tank and get inspired.

"But for now, this is going to be my last one.”

Donald McPherson's final minion being constructed. Contributed

He said the response received from the Blackwater community was incredible.

"I've had people ask me if I could make one for their yard because they wanted it for their kids,” he said.

"I have even had people ask me if I was going to fill all the hills with minions. I just tell them 'are you going to help?'.

"I never expected that kind of response from people - it has been incredible.”

Mr McPherson said he came up with the idea of making a family of minions after driving home from a fishing trip in far-north Queensland.

"We were way out in the middle of nowhere, no trees, no nothing, and here is this little fella made out of a plastic rubbish bin sitting on the side of the road,” he said.

"We pulled over, took a photo, sat beside him and had a laugh. When we drove away I thought it was pretty good because it broke the drive.

"You see the signs saying survive the drive and pull over and take a rest, and that's what we did.

"Too many people have not come home to their families.

"The idea of the minions was to not just put smiles on people's faces but to get them to pull over and take a break, but in a fun way.

"There is no way to know if I have saved anyone's life, but I would like to think so.”

He said he chose to create minions specifically because they were popular with kids.

"They are happy characters who put big smiles on people's faces,” he said.

"I went to the bank the other day and a lady in there was telling me her kids were excited to see the new minion.

"When I was making this new one in my front yard I even had kids asking if they could take a photo with him while he was incomplete.”

He said word of the minions had even travelled to New South Wales.

"One bloke was telling me he was down in NSW, there was a big camping area down there with all the old nomads and there was a big conversation about the minions up here,” he said.

"I was shocked. Word has travelled, that's for sure.”

Donald McPherson's minion family atop 'Minion Mountain'. Contributed

Life hasn't been easy for the minion family. Last year, a few days after Australia Day, one of the minions was kidnapped, never to be returned.

"I put the little guy out there on Australia Day last year and he disappeared the following Monday night,” he said.

"The police called up one day and said they believed they had found him.

"They said they saw a minion matching his description in someone's front yard in Emerald and if we wanted him back we had to put in a complaint, so they could investigate.

"I told them they had more important things to be worrying about. There are more important things for police to be chasing than a stolen minion.

"As long as he looks happy, that's all that matters.”

Before that incident, the original minion had also gone missing but turned up a few days later.

"The original one was only out there for about a week before he disappeared,” he said.

"There was that much discussion on Facebook - people were really angry.

"He showed up three days later with three bullet holes in him, but at least he came back.”

Mr McPherson said he just wants people to pull up, take a photo and try not to shoot them.