Blackwater mum earns prestigious award from BHP

BHP's first Indigenous female engineer was named as this year's Exceptional Indigenous Person in Queensland Resources by the Queensland Resources Council.

Nyah Teiotu, a Blackwater woman, has worked within the engineering industry for the past six years and moved to Blackwater in November last year after working in the Daunia Mines.

The 30-year-old mother has two degrees in Civil and Mining Engineering and plans to compete an MBA.

She is also involved in a number of BHP's Inclusive and Diversity committees, STEM pathway programs and volunteers at various Indigenous student events and summer camps at University of Queensland.

"It is great that these awards recognise the many career opportunities for young people in the mining industry and I hope I can use my award to attract even more young people, especially women, to pursue them,” Mrs Teiotu said.

After graduating high school, Mrs Teiotu enrolled in a science degree at the University of Queensland.

However, during a career expo after her first year she discovered an interest in engineering.

With her talent in mathematics and physics, she chose to switch her degree to engineering and after vocational placement for three months at the Hunter Valley.

"My interest sparked off that vocation work and straight after that I applied for a graduate program with Rio Tinto at Iron Ore,” she said.

"I really enjoyed it and wanted to get involved in the mining side of it.

"I studied another two years and did my compulsory study for mining and came back and graduated as a mining engineer.

"I was on BHP's Australian Indigenous Education Foundation Scholarship and being on that helped me to take the two years off and really study something I wanted to do as a career.”

During her final semester, Mrs Teiotu gave birth to her daughter and despite the lack of sleep from having a new born and juggling study, she finished with second class honours.

"My university and my lecturers were very supportive,” she said.

"I got a Dean's commendation for academic excellence... and got a job offer in the April before I was even finished.”

Mrs Teiotu is currently working as a drill and blast mining engineer and said not only is her job enjoyable, it is challenging and makes her "work really hard”.

She also commended BHP for its "flexible work options” and making it easier for people to have lives outside of work.

Mrs Teiotu plans to stay living and working at Blackwater with her husband, daughter and mother.

She will continue to be involved in workshops that encourage Indigenous university students to study engineering.