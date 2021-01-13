Blackwater park closed while upgrades carried out

Blackwater's Rotary Park and its public toilets will close to the public until the second week of February, while construction works take place.

The park is expected to re-open in the second week of February, unless weather causes a delay.

The decision comes after council was able to secure two contractors working onsite simultaneously rather than staggered, and a favourable weather outlook.

“I’ve been advised that both contractors are available at the same time and it makes sense to have the work completed at once while the weather is favourable,” general manager communities John McDougall said.

“Of course, it is safer to close the park with two crews working there and allowing them to carry out the work efficiently.”

The works are part of council’s capital works program and include replacement of the toilet block, shade shelters and existing seating. Additional seating and barbecues will also be installed.

The existing toilet block will be removed once the replacement is fully operational.

Mr McDougall said council did not want to interfere with anyone who had already planned a weekend birthday at the park.

“Due to short notice, I want to ensure that if you have already planned a birthday at the park for the weekend, give council a call and we will talk to the contractors to work around it,” he said.

“For everyone else, we appreciate your understanding and hope you look forward to seeing the park upgrades completed.”