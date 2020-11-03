Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Blackwater road upgrades start, Emerald playground on hold

Kristen Booth
3rd Nov 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHILE repairs to a storm-damaged playground have been delayed, upgrade works will begin on Blackwater roads this month.

Central Highlands Regional Council revealed that repairs to the storm-damaged playground at Emerald’s Steve Bell Park continue to be delayed.

A freak storm in February caused damage to the park’s playground and shade structure.

“The subsequent insurance claim for damages remains active and is the reason for the lengthy repair process,” a spokesman said.

However, works to reconstruct Bremner Street in Blackwater will kick off next week.

The works are part of council’s rehabilitation program and will continue until February next year.

In addition to replacing the existing road pavement, the project will provide stormwater upgrades.

Construction will be staged in three sections with the first section commencing at Bond Ave on Monday, November 9.

“The purpose of the works is to renew and upgrade the existing road, with little or no changes to the existing road layout,” a spokesman said.

Work will be carried out between 6.30am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday and if necessary, construction will be extended through to weekends.

There will be changes to traffic conditions throughout the construction, and road users are asked to obey traffic control signs.

Nearby residents may hear construction noise, but every attempt will be made to keep this to a minimum.

blackwater central highlands regional council playground upgrades road upgrades steve bell park storm damage
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ man arrested for alleged child exploitation offences

        Premium Content CQ man arrested for alleged child exploitation offences

        Crime The Gracemere man allegedly used social media to contact his victims ranging in ages from 12-15-years-old.

        UPDATE: Man escapes car crash uninjured

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man escapes car crash uninjured

        Breaking He declined hospital transportation.

        Person injured in kangaroo collision

        Premium Content Person injured in kangaroo collision

        News They were taken to hospital in a stable condition.