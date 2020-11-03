Blackwater road upgrades start, Emerald playground on hold

WHILE repairs to a storm-damaged playground have been delayed, upgrade works will begin on Blackwater roads this month.

Central Highlands Regional Council revealed that repairs to the storm-damaged playground at Emerald’s Steve Bell Park continue to be delayed.

A freak storm in February caused damage to the park’s playground and shade structure.

“The subsequent insurance claim for damages remains active and is the reason for the lengthy repair process,” a spokesman said.

However, works to reconstruct Bremner Street in Blackwater will kick off next week.

The works are part of council’s rehabilitation program and will continue until February next year.

In addition to replacing the existing road pavement, the project will provide stormwater upgrades.

Construction will be staged in three sections with the first section commencing at Bond Ave on Monday, November 9.

“The purpose of the works is to renew and upgrade the existing road, with little or no changes to the existing road layout,” a spokesman said.

Work will be carried out between 6.30am and 5.30pm Monday to Friday and if necessary, construction will be extended through to weekends.

There will be changes to traffic conditions throughout the construction, and road users are asked to obey traffic control signs.

Nearby residents may hear construction noise, but every attempt will be made to keep this to a minimum.