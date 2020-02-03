Blackwater Skate Park moves to new phase this year

SKATE PARK: Design phase ends in June this year for the Blackwater Skate Park.

BLACKWATER Skate Park is nearer construction, with the current design phase scheduled to conclude in June this year.

President of the Rural Skate Park Development Initiative Aaron Lee said skate parks in regional towns like Blackwater empowered young people to develop independence.

“There are lots of kids in Blackwater and, just because you’re from a rural community, doesn’t mean you should be more disadvantaged than someone who grows up in Brisbane,” he said.

“Skate parks mostly target youth that don’t necessarily have the means to pay for other activities.

“They develop social skills, learn to look after a place that’s not supervised by parents, and can even make a career out of skateboarding.”

Central Highlands Regional Council communities general manager John McDougall said more than 60 people participated in pre-design workshops and surveys in 2019, and the next step was to secure state funding.

“Council is currently finalising concept designs for the Blackwater Skate Park based on community feedback,” he said.

“Following this concept design stage, council will conduct a feasibility study, including identifying a location and project valuation.

“Moving this project from concept design to bricks-and-mortar will be subject to funding availability.”

Mr McDougall said the council had approached the Queensland Government for consideration under the Active Community Infrastructure program.

A 2019 council document projected the park would cost $30,000 in planning and $500,000 in design and construction.