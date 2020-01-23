Blackwater stolen car found, police pursuit called off

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Stolen grey Prado from Blackwater.

10.45AM: THE STOLEN grey Prado from Blackwater has been located in Woorabinda.

Police have called off the pursuit for the vehicle.

Mutliple police spent hours pursuing the vehicle around the Gracemere and Kabra area from 7am.

It is believed there were juveniles involved.

8.30AM: A DRONE is being used to help located a group of juveniles on foot who are involved with a stolen vehicle from Blackwater that was driving dangerously.

Police are stationed at points through Somerset Rd, Boongary Rd in Gracemere and Kabra Hotel.

8AM: THE stolen vehicle has been spotted near the Stanwell overpass on the Capricorn Hwy.

The grey Prado was stolen from an address in Blackwater.

7.50AM: THE stolen vehicle is believed to be heading towards Westwood.

It was last spotted near Neerkool.

7.45AM: POLICE are cordoning off Enterprise Dr near Somerset Rd and Stewart St in Gracemere’s industrial area as they pursue a group of juveniles on foot involved with a stolen vehicle driving dangerously.

7.30AM: THE dog squad has been called in to` help locate a group on foot who are connected to a stolen vehicle driving dangerously.

It is believed this group is juvenile.

They have been spotted at Schwartz Excavations on Somerset Rd.

7.20AM: MORE police officers have been called in to help pursue a stolen vehicle driving dangerously and a group on foot who are believed to be together around the Capricorn Hwy near Kabra and Gracemere.

The stolen vehicle is a grey Prado with registration 880 XNA.

It was last reported near the Kabra Hotel.

There is believed to be two males in the vehicle.

A male threw a bottle at a police vehicle which has been collected to be tested for fingerprints.

The group on foot are near Boongary Rd and police are expecting the vehicle to pick them up.

7.15AM: A POLICE pursuit of a stolen vehicle on the Capricorn Hwy has been called off due to dangerous driving.

It was reported the stolen vehicle overtook three vehicles on double white lanes and was driving at a high speed.

The stolen vehicle is a Prado with registration 880 XNA.

Police officers are also on foot chasing a group around Boongary Rd.

It is believed the two groups are together and some are juveniles.

The stolen vehicle is believed to have been taken from Blackwater overnight.

Police are now looking in the Kabra area for the offenders.

The incident is ongoing.

More to come.