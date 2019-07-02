Blair pinches himself after TV Week Logie nomination

RED CARPET: Rocky product Wayne Blair had a great night out at the Logies last Sunday night.

RED CARPET: Rocky product Wayne Blair had a great night out at the Logies last Sunday night.

AFTER Australian screen icon Frankie J Holden claimed Most Outstanding Supporting Actor at last Sunday night's TV Week Logie Awards, he caught up with fellow nominee, Rockhampton product Wayne Blair, outside and congratulated him.

In his typical larrikin fashion, Blair replied: "Well you haven't been in a Rockhampton A-grade rugby league grand final yet, so when you get that Frankie, come back to me."

Holden won the accolade for his role as Roy Briggs in A Place to Call Home, while Blair was nominated for his role in Mystery Road.

In Mystery Road, Blair, 47, best-known for directing the acclaimed film The Sapphires, played former Aboriginal corporation boss Larry Dime who was jailed for 10 years for a serious crime which made the community look on him as a pariah.

"It was a wonderful night to celebrate at the Logies," Blair said.

"I was on a table at the front, near the stage, with all of the Mystery Road people.

"I was very proud to be nominated because Logies are very mainstream awards.

"I really had to pinch myself."

Blair said winning Most Popular Drama Program with Mystery Road and getting up on stage with that crew was "lovely recognition".

Looking forward, Blair is co-directing the next series of Mystery Road and flies to Broome tomorrow ahead of shooting in three weeks.

When I caught up with Blair yesterday he was driving out of Byron Bay where he had just finished shooting for the Nine Network's reboot of the original ABC comedy-drama SeaChange, in which he acted and also directed a couple of episodes.

In the new series, which is due to air in August, Blair plays a morning radio host.

The Central Queensland University graduate, who resides near Byron Bay, has come a long way from his days as a student at Crescent Lagoon Primary School and Rocky High School.

"I've worked around the world but I'm happy to be in Australia for the moment and telling Australian stories," Blair said.

"Telling Australian stories, that's where it's at. I did the film Top End Wedding which was received really well in Australia.

"My parents still live in Rocky so I get up there to see them whenever I can."