Blair Smith Memorial charity event raises awareness

BASKETBALL: BASKETBALL: The ending to Saturday night's tribute match for late Gladstone Port City Power coach Blair Smith was a moment that would stay with Cap Coast and Port City fans for a long time to come.

Nearing the end of the inaugural memorial match at Gladstone's Kev Broome Stadium, Smith's son, 12-year-old Brayden Smith beat the buzzer just in time to bring his Port City team forward with a 70-69 win over Cap Coast.

Cap Coast coach Mark Roati said despite the extremely narrow loss, the game itself was a positive thing, highlighting a not so positive issue.

"Blair was close to a lot of us,” Roati said.

"I was with him down at Cap Coast then I come up here and coached for four years with the Power from 2008 to 2011.

"We were coaching together for a long time... we coached the U18 boys there together and coached Cap Coast guys in the local league together.

"We'd swap turns as head coach. I knew him quite well and it was a privilege to be at the game.”

Roati said he hopes the game will continue next year and that he would be happy to jump on board as coach again, with perhaps a few more players from the NBL who knew Smith.

"I'll definitely be sending a letter out to them... hopefully the timing next year will work out a bit better,” Roati said.

"It was a great night and thoroughly enjoyable and a bonus to see Brayden score the last two points. It was such a moment.”