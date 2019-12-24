Blanket solution for fireys compensation supported

FIRE FIGHT: Cawarral Rural Fire Brigade member Nathan Jung keeps an eye on the Cobraball bushfire, burning in the early stages near Old Byfield Road.

A RURAL fire brigade advocate in Central Queensland supports a “blanket solution” that would result in volunteer fire-fighters nationwide receiving paid leave from work when bushfire duties call.

“I think the concept is very good, but the execution may be somewhat more difficult,” a cautiously optimistic Robert Lang said on Monday.

The CQ advocate for Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland was responding to comments made by Federal Natural Disaster and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud at the weekend.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Mr Littleproud gave the first indication that change was afoot, saying the Federal Government had been working on the issue and there were announcements to come.

The Queensland Government maintains the simplest and most effective fix is for the feds to make amendments to the Fair Work Act.

Mr Lang said the recent ­debate on the issue and The Morning Bulletin’s “Fair go for our fireys” campaign had “galvanised” the region’s rural fire-fighters.

“I think RFBAQ has embarrassed the government into some type of remuneration action for volunteer fire-fighters, which is good,” he said.

“How it pans out though, I’m really not certain yet.

“Unfortunately the catalyst for this whole debate has been the disastrous fire events lately.

“It would appear they (governments) had to be dragged kicking and screaming to the media before someone realised there was a problem.

“There’s always been a problem, but recent bushfires have highlighted it, and it’s really sad that it took the events of the past couple of months to get closer to putting something in place.”

Mr Lang said local volunteer fire-fighters had been following recent media coverage very closely.

“The Morning Bulletin has done a great job.

“The campaign for this started pretty much in Rockhampton and we’ve done a great job of throwing the ball at them (governments).”

On Monday Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese credited The Bully’s campaign during an interview in Sydney.

“When it comes to support for volunteer firefighters, I’ve been calling for that since ­November when I wrote to the Prime Minister,” he said.

“And indeed, the Rockhampton newspaper, the Bulletin, has been having a major campaign.

“When I sat down with the editor in Rockhampton just weeks ago, the editor raised it with me and said that it had real resonance with him because the bushfires around Yeppoon and Rockhampton, had created a circumstance whereby they were getting the feedback practically from people who had assisted there that the government needed to do more.”

Mr Lang said he had recently received information which indicated some volunteer rural fire-fighters could be eligible for allowances through Newstart.

“But there’s a number of Ts to cross and Is to dot,” he said.

“It would appear on first glance that brigade secretaries will be the ones who are responsible for that, to comply with the eligibility of the Newstart allowance for the volunteers.

“That is of some concern to me - I just hope it doesn’t go down the track of making it too many hoops to jump through before these people are eligible.

“The solution has got to be simple and easily managed, but when you’re talking about public funding of any sort, we must be very certain that it’s very well accounted for and that it goes to the right people.” See editorial, Page 16.