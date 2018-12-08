Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Corbet group of companies wanted the green light for a quarry and concrete batching plant at its Mary Valley site.
The Corbet group of companies wanted the green light for a quarry and concrete batching plant at its Mary Valley site. Renee Albrecht
News

Blast-off: Judge says Bruce Hwy batching plant is needed

John Weekes
by
8th Dec 2018 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUARRY opponents have had a court setback but say the battle over a Traveston development is not over.

Corbet Quarries wanted to add a hard rock quarry and concrete batching plant to its operations near the Bruce Highway.

And on Friday, Judge Richard Jones said the proposed concrete batching plant was needed.

He said it was very unlikely the plant would greatly "offend reasonable public expectations”.

Corbet's plans sparked opposition from Mary Valley Community Group and from Peak Events, which owns the nearby Garapine centre.

They appealed after Gympie Regional Council gave Corbet the go-ahead.

The case involved arguments over issues including visual amenity, water quality, noise and air quality.

On Friday, the relief Peak Events and the community group wanted was refused and the appeal dismissed.

But the matter was otherwise adjourned for conditions - potentially including blasting - to be decided in more detail.

Reg Lawler from the community group told Judge Jones the group wanted conditions for blasting.

Judge Jones understood some recommendations for blasting were under way but added: "It's not for me to draft conditions.”

Outside the Planning and Environment Court, Mr Lawler told NewsRegional it was a "David and Goliath” battle.

He said the group comprised maybe 16 or so local residents.

Mr Lawler was concerned about possible impacts on the Garapine outdoor education centre.

"We're disappointed because we thought having a quarry 10m away from an educational establishment was not a proper thing in town planning.”

"However, the judge has made his decision and when we see the reasons for the decision, we'll consider what we do...”

He said the group would ask Judge Jones to put blasting far enough away so flyrock didn't go "where kids are learning”.

Mr Lawler said conditions on air quality and noise were also pivotal but undecided.

Representatives for Corbet weren't immediately commenting outside court as they were still reading the 52-page judgment.

Businessman Andrew Corbet previously told a public meeting his company had been trying for 15 years to find an appropriate site.

- NewsRegional

blasting bruce highway concrete corbet quarries garapine gympie council judge richard jones planning and development quarry traveston
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    AgForce furious it was not consulted on closures

    premium_icon AgForce furious it was not consulted on closures

    Education They were 'staggered' they weren't asked for input into the closures

    Fires, habitat destruction and policy failure of government

    premium_icon Fires, habitat destruction and policy failure of government

    News Devastation was due to government failure to properly manage land

    'Law and order' pollies have stuffed up rehab, expert says

    premium_icon 'Law and order' pollies have stuffed up rehab, expert says

    News Judges blast lack of rehab for remand prisoners

    • 8th Dec 2018 6:15 AM
    William st Women: Michelle's been around the block and back

    premium_icon William st Women: Michelle's been around the block and back

    Business 'It's a nice little community': Six businesses all run by females

    Local Partners