Fire crews work a controlled burn at the Miriam Vale Golf Club this afternoon.

THERE was no need for concern at Miriam Vale Golf Club this afternoon - the fire was simply a hazard reduction burn.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the burn started about 1.15pm.

She said there was a possibility the area could smoulder for a few days and it would be monitored for potential flare-ups.