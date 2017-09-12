Blaze on range sparks emergency response near Mt Morgan

QFES on scene of a fire on Razorback Rd near Mount Morgan.

DOZENS of emergency services personnel rushed to a fire on Razorback Rd near Mount Morgan this morning.

Seven vehicle and multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officers remain on scene in Moongan after the blaze broke out at 8.51am.

Another crew is also one the way.

QFES advise the fire does not pose a threat to property as of 11.36am.

State Emergency Services personnel were also on scene this morning to slow down traffic, however the road remains open.

The QFES warn a smoke haze is affecting the area, and urge residents to close windows and doors, and keep medications close by if they suffer from a respiratory condtion.

Motorists should drive with caution.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.