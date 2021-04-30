Bleijie accuses Labor of ‘losing control’ of health system

Jarrod Bleijie visited Rockhampton today to talk about the failings of the Rockhamp ton Hospital. Pic: Lachlan Berlin

Shadow minister for finance and industrial relations Jarrod Bleijie, in a visit to Rockhampton on Thursday, criticised the State Government for ‘losing control’ of the Queensland health system.

This comes after the revelation 49 per cent of ambulance patients attending the 327-bed Rockhampton Hospital were being ‘ramped’ in February, which was up 29 per cent compared to the same time last year.

These patients had to wait outside the hospital or in hallways until staff were able to tend to them.

“Queensland Health is on life support,” Mr Bleijie said.

Rockhampton Hospital

He said Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke should have been ‘shouting from the rooftop’ in Brisbane about the issues the hospital had.

“[The state Labor government has] blamed GPs, they’ve blamed patients, they’ve blamed council Refidexes for people not getting to hospitals on time, for ambulances getting lost,” Mr Bleijie said.

“They blame everyone but the government.”

He said the hospital was lacking resources, staff, infrastructure, and beds.

This comes after NewsCorp revealed the Moranbah hospital had cracked walls, termite damage, and other extensive visible damage.

Mr Bleijie said he was willing to talk to talk to shadow health minister Ros Bates about the Moranbah Hospital.

“There should be an absolute focus on regional investment and if that means investing in hospitals - and I also see it as an economic recovery, post-economic recovery boost for the coronavirus as well, where we look at investing in things like the Moranbah hospital as well,” he said.

He also said the opposition had numerous whistleblowers come to them in the past few months.

It was revealed there were 11 recent ‘code yellow’ alerts in southeast Queensland, and Mr Bleijie accused the Queensland Government of covering up the statistics on these alerts in regional Queensland.

The Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service toldThe Morning Bulletin there were no hospitals in code yellow within its patch.

A CQHHS spokesperson said there had been no closure or reduction of maternity services in Central Queensland in the past five years, after Mr Bleijie criticised other closures throughout the state.

Labor member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke

Mr O’Rourke hit back at the LNP member’s comments, saying there had been ‘unprecedented demand’ for hospital services in Queensland recently, with State Government figures pinning the number of additional emergency patients at 5000.

“Mr Bleijie has flown a long way from the Sunshine Coast, to come to Rocky with a nasty attitude determined to talk down our health system,” Mr O’Rourke said.

Mr O’Rourke saw Mr Bleijie’s comments as criticising ‘hard working’ healthcare professionals in Rockhampton.

“When the LNP were last in power they sacked 4400 health staff, including 1800 nurses and midwives,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“In the QPHHS, the LNP sacked nearly 200 doctors and nurses.

“The consequences would be dire had the Palaszczuk Government not rebuilt our frontline services after the previous LNP government sacked thousands of staff.”

He accused the Federal Government of not addressing the lack of bulk-billing Rockhampton GPs and the ‘unattainable’ cost of private health.

“I would hope that Mr Bleijie would join me and other regional MPs from all political persuasions to call for action from Canberra on these two important challenges facing regional Queensland,” Mr O’Rourke said.

Health minister Yvette D’Ath told Queensland Parliament on April 20 that Labor could not get the Federal Government to “provide proper care and support for people either at home or in aged-care facilities”.

Labor announced a $31 million spend on the Rockhampton Hospital for new facilities during the October 2020 state election, and a $5.5 million ambulance station for North Rockhampton.