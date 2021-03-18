Blind grandfather brutally bashed by teens

Sickening footage has captured the moment a partially blind grandfather who barely speaks English was brutally bashed by a group of teen gang members in a Melbourne park.

The 63-year-old was walking near Pelister Place in Sunshine West when he was set upon by the youths, Nine News reported.

They dragged him onto the oval and repeatedly kicked and stomped on the victim before stealing his phone and shoes.

The broad-daylight attack occurred at around 1.50pm.

"I feel sick when I see that type of offending," Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent told the broadcaster. "Just a vicious attack on a person that's going about their business."

Three other people were attacked that day, Nine News reports, including a university student who was punched in the face and had his laptop stolen.

Police said all of the victims were vulnerable as they were targeted in a public place while waiting for public transport.

The 63-year-old was set upon and dragged onto the oval. Source: Nine News

The group repeatedly stomped and kicked the victim. Source: Nine News

The attack occurred in broad daylight. Source: Nine News

Three other vulnerable people were attacked that day. Source: Nine News

The longest sentence received was two years. Source: Nine News

They stole the man’s mobile phone and shoes. Source: Nine News

Four people, two of them juveniles, were arrested over attacks.

A 16-year-old boy was convicted of assault but hit with a youth attendance order, meaning he served no time behind bars, while another 16-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in jail but with time served was released in January.

Ramzy Mohammedali, 20, was sentenced to eight months, while 18-year-old Amanniwal Nyieker - pictured in the video wearing a white hood and white trackpants - was jailed for two years.

Victims of Crime Commissioner Fiona McCormack told Nine News the sentences were a slap in the face to the victims.

"I think they feel really betrayed and I think it would impact on their sense of safety," she said. "Such serious violent crimes … that needs to be taken really seriously by the system."

In September last year Victoria Police launched Operation Alliance cracking down on youth street gangs across suburbs including Dandenong and Pakenham in the southeast and Deer Park and Caroline Springs in the west.

Gangs have been blamed for robberies, aggravated burglaries, serious assaults, car thefts and home invasions across greater Melbourne and beyond.

Since then there have been 654 arrests and more than 80 homes searched.

Weapons seized have included guns, swords, knives, tomahawks and tasers.

Speaking to media last year, Mr Nugent said Operation Alliance was using an "integrated and co-ordinated approach to tackling youth gangs in every region, division and police service area across the state".

"We anticipated Operation Alliance would be successful and that has proved to be the case early on, with multiple arrests and seizures of dangerous items, such as firearms and other weapons, in the operation's first month," he said.

Mr Nugent said youth gangs often travelled across Melbourne or into regional Victoria to commit crimes.

"We are using and sharing real-time intelligence to not only remain one step ahead of offenders to prevent further crimes from occurring, but to also identify and target the key influencers within these groups," he said.

"We make no apologies for targeting the individuals who commit the most serious and violent crimes in our community, whether that's through arrests, bail compliance checks, proactive patrols in known hot spots, or issuing FPOs."

In 2018, protesters gathered outside the Channel 7 headquarters in Docklands over perceived unfair media coverage against African-Australians, particularly Sudanese youth, after a series of gang violence incidents.

The following year there were clashes at St Kilda beach between far-right groups protesting African gang crime and anti-racism activists.

frank.chung@news.com.au

- with NCA NewsWire

Originally published as Blind grandfather brutally bashed by teens