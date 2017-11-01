Blind man loses irreplaceable mobility device in Rocky

irreplaceable: David Rankin has endured a week of sleepless nights after he lost his mobility device last Thursday in Rockhampton.

DAVID Rankin has endured a week of sleepless nights after he lost his mobility device last Thursday.

The 64-year old man lost his Mowat Sensor around 4pm after accompanying his elderly mother to medical appointments in Rockhampton.

The sensor was a green, hand-held navigation device which was around 4cm thick and 15cm in length and was manufactured in the 1970s.

"It works up to an effective range of two metres and provides information to me in a vibration,” David said.

"The intensity of that vibration determines how far away an object is...it is very helpful giving me that information.”

David said if he were to use a cane, he would have to find a wall to tap along as he could see light perception but not people or objects.

"It (Mowat Sensor) is quite crucial to my mobility...it is irreplaceable,” he said.

David remembers putting the device down at Frenchville Sports Club where he had lunch with his mother on the day he lost it.

However, Frenchville Sports Club staff looked through their CCTV footage and could not see the device where they had been sitting.

The last time David remembered having the device was at Village Life in Frenchville where he had been staying.

It has been a stressful week for David who has been trying to determine where he lost the much-needed device.

David said he later realised there had been a large hole in the top pocket of his backpack.

The Adelaide resident reckoned the device had fallen out when he swung the bag on his back either entering or exiting a taxi.

The visually impaired man travelled to Rockhampton from South Australia to visit his elderly mother with his cane and mobility device.

David had the assistance of a guide dog up until July this year when he retired the animal at 13 and a half years old.