Roosters rookie Sean O'Sullivan is in the sights of the Brisbane Broncos. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Rugby League

Broncos chasing young Roosters gun

by Travis Meyn
20th Jul 2018 10:33 AM
THE Broncos are targeting Sydney Roosters young gun Sean O'Sullivan, with the jury still out on whether Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima can fire as Brisbane's long-term scrum-base pairing.

Blindside can reveal the Broncos are moving to poach O'Sullivan, tabling a formal offer for the promising halfback.

The 19-year-old made his NRL debut against the ­Titans last week.

The son of former Storm recruitment chief Peter O'Sullivan, who was embroiled in the Melbourne salary cap scandal in 2010, the Roosters No.7 is viewed as a successor to Cooper Cronk.

Sean O'Sullivan celebrates a try for the Roosters at Cbus Super Stadium last Sunday. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
The Roosters are confident of keeping O'Sullivan, but it hasn't stopped the Broncos having a crack.

Having withdrawn a one-year offer to Melbourne playmaker Ryley Jacks last week, the Broncos have instead shifted focus to O'Sullivan, who has some family ties at Red Hill.

His sister Jess is the partner of Broncos prop Matt Lodge.

