Blink and you'll miss a nankeen kestrel

OUT OF SIGHT: Kestrels are part of the falcon family, renowned for their speed in flight. Keith Ireland

AS PART of my role in selling our Birds of Australia calendars, which raises funds for cancer research, I give talks to various groups in the community.

One of these talks took place in the upstairs restaurant at our local Callaghan Park racecourse.

While I was waiting to make my presentation, I was looking out of the window and across the track.

Suddenly a nankeen kestrel zipped across right in front of me and landed on one of the cross beams of the outside awning.

It dropped down behind the beam and was almost out of sight.

According to texts, the kestrel is the slowest member but the one I saw was about the fastest I have seen.

After making some inquiries, I found out that these birds had been nesting there for eight or nine years.

I was given permission to bring my camera to try to photograph them so I returned the next day.

Because their nest was hidden behind the beam, I knew I wouldn't be able to see the babies but I did set up, hoping the adult birds might be a chance.

My first attempt was unsuccessful but I saw the pattern the parents followed. The female stayed in the nest. The male brought back the food. He would land on another cross beam further down the awning. She would fly down to him, take the catch, then zoom back to the nest. I say zoom deliberately because she was at top speed all the way and went straight in without stopping.

My only real chance came when the male landed on the beam closest to me, looked at me for a brief moment before heading off.