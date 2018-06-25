Menu
Jess Eva from SEA FM will be a contestant on The Block.
Entertainment

Block contestant revealed as radio host

by Kristy Symonds
25th Jun 2018 7:33 AM

QUEENSLAND radio presenter Jess Eva has been revealed as a contestant on the upcoming season of The Block.

The 33-year-old 91.9 Sea FM breakfast host and fiance Norm Hogan, 40, will compete against four other teams on the Channel 9 reality renovation series.

The popular Sunshine Coast host (pictured) presents alongside Adam "BarRat" Barratt on their show BarRat and Jess between 5am and 9am on weekdays.

Eva, who has more than 10,000 Instagram followers, has made a name for herself with a down-to-earth, relatable and honest on-air persona.

She founded a company called Sick Sit, which employs a tribe of women to look after sick kids and the household so parents can still go to work.

Eva and Hogan are parents to two young children.

It was previously revealed that Commonwealth Games champion Bianca Chatfield, 36, and fellow netball star Carla Dziwoki, 35, will represent Victoria.

The other teams are married couple Kerrie, 49, and Spence, 47, from the Barossa Valley in South Australia, newlywed parents Sara, 31, and Hayden, 45, from The Shire in NSW, and loved-up couple Hans, 37, and Courtney, 33, from Perth in Western Australia.

Season 14 of The Block will see teams transform apartments in the iconic Gatwick Hotel in Melbourne's St Kilda.

Scott Cam and Shelley Craft are back on board to co-host, while judges Neale Whitaker, Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer have also returned.

