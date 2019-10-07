Block stars livid after tense group meeting

Divisive Block stars Mitch and Mark have declared they'll be "playing hard" for the remainder of the competition after their request for a spa was rejected.

It is the most recent of many controversies the boys have found themselves in the centre of this season, including a cheating scandal and a tense confrontation with host Scott Cam.

RELATED: 'Are you judging us?' Mitch and Mark launch fiery tirade at Scott Cam

RELATED: Block cheating scandal explodes as show's creator intervenes on camera

Tonight's drama unfurled when the boys announced they had found a way to build a spa amid weeks of noted money struggles within all five teams.

Before they could go ahead with the addition - a luxury no other contestant could afford - they were forced to consult with the other couples at a body corporate meeting and secure a majority vote.

Monday’s body corporate meeting was undeniably tense as Mitch and Mark asked for a favour. Picture: Channel 9

Here, El'ise and Matt and Jesse and Mel gave a hard no, while Deb and Andy and Tess and Luke said they needed time to consider.

The meeting left the boys livid, with Mark firmly announcing to the group: "If the decision is based on "we want to win and we don't want you to win," then we'll certainly be playing hard for the next five weeks," before storming off.

The Block's Mitch and Mark weren't happy with the result of the body corporate meeting. Picture: Channel 9

"We went to you for some help and you said no, so now, going forward, if somebody else needs a waterproofer, a tiler, has run out of something or needs to get something across the line, it will be a big fat go f**k yourself," Mitch then told the camera.

Earlier in the episode, Mitch had approached El'ise and Matt to explain their plans, a conversation that left the Perth mum in tears as it dawned on her that if the boys installed a spa, they would have a better chance at winning the competition.

"I've had enough, there's only so much I can take," she cried as husband Matt consoled her. "I'm only human."

El’ise burst into tears when she realised Mitch and Mark had the money to install a spa. Picture: Channel 9

A few weeks ago, El'ise and Matt had stirred the pot at a body corporate meeting, demanding $20,000 from Deb and Andy in exchange for a "yes" vote, which would allow them to build a terrace.

They eventually settled on $5000, but during the meeting, Mark and Mitch had chastised them for blackmail.

With the memories of their harsh judgment still fresh, Matt and El'ise decided they needed time to think about the potential spa plans.

Meanwhile, Jesse and Mel - having been accused of cheating by the boys in an earlier episode - gave the decision little thought before denying the build.

"We're saying no - it is a game, it's not personal. If you have a spa it means you could win," Mel said bluntly in the meeting.

Mel and Jesse weren’t lending a hand after being burnt by the boys in earlier cheating allegations. Picture: Channel 9

Meanwhile, Tess and Luke had admitted they were jealous of the boys' healthy budget - given the real threat of money woes meaning they may not finish their build - but said they needed time to mull it over.

Andy and Deb gave the same answer.

Despite the fate of their spa still up in the air, the boys declared war, leaving Andy and Deb with a sour taste in their mouths.

"Was that a threat?," Deb later said to the camera.

The decision will be made in an episode this week.

The Block continues Tuesday night at 7.30 on Channel 9