Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Frontline Action on Coal is at FKG Mackay to protest the Adani mine.
Frontline Action on Coal is at FKG Mackay to protest the Adani mine. Ashley Pillhofer
Environment

BLOCKADE: Protesters block access to second Mackay business

Ashley Pillhofer
by and Ashley Pillhofer
15th Oct 2019 6:43 AM | Updated: 8:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: ENVIRONMENTALISTS are protesting a second Mackay business, with a dozen protesters inside the GHD offices. 

The anti-Adani activists are livestreaming the protest.

The manager of GHD was filmed asking the protesters to leave, and has spoken to one of the leaders of the demonstration.  

UPDATE: POLICE have been called to the scene of a protest in Paget. 

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service said it had been called out to reports of a disturbance of about 30 people blocking the entrance to a building on Silverton Court. 

She said no arrests had been made. 

INITIAL: PROTESTERS are at a Mackay business to protest the Adani coal mine in Central Queensland this morning.

Frontline Action on Coal protesters are blocking access to FKG, a construction company with a base in Mackay.

On a livestream shared to the group's Facebook a woman said they were "peacefully stopping people from going to work".

Yesterday anti-coal group Galilee Blockade warned of direct protest action at FKG bases from Newcastle to Cairns after an FKG worker allegedly revealed the company was negotiating to work on the Adani rail network.

More to come.

More Stories

adani fkg frontline action on coal mackay coal protest
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    FUNDING V CAPITAL WORKS: What your school gets

    premium_icon FUNDING V CAPITAL WORKS: What your school gets

    News One Rockhampton school received more than $52.9 million in State and Federal Government money in three years — giving it the highest funding in the region.

    Eye for bold design sparks exciting new local business

    premium_icon Eye for bold design sparks exciting new local business

    News The mother of four founded the business after she fell in love with a secret santa...

    UPDATE: National Park fire burning 'well in control'

    premium_icon UPDATE: National Park fire burning 'well in control'

    News Severe fire dangers are expected in the same area today

    ‘I love them like my own’: Heidi’s passion-fuelled win

    premium_icon ‘I love them like my own’: Heidi’s passion-fuelled win

    News It was a case of quality over quantity that got Heidi the win