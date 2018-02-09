Blocks at Rocky residential estate selling like hot cakes

Edenbrook project director Melissa Hytch inspects progress on the first stages.

BUYERS have already snapped up half of the blocks in the latest release at a Rockhampton estate with project manager, Melissa Hytch, expecting the rest to be gone soon.

The Edenbrook project manager said six lots were sold at the newest stage, Twin View Terrace, before it was completed in December.

"The response has been really positive so far and the next few months are shaping up to be great,” she said.

Out of all 14 lots Ms Hytch said only five were left as people took advantage of the added benefits of the new land.

"There's a small hill on Edenbrook that gives some of the blocks a river view,” she said.

Ms Hytch said elevated land, cul-de-sac living and impressive sandstone retainer walls set this new land above the previous allotments.

"We have a beautiful sand stone entry feature we had a stone mason carve which is very impressive,” she said.

The stunning sandstone feature that marks the entrance to Edenbrook's Twinview Terrace. JESSICA ANDERSONjN

More than 50 homes were already built in the area with Ms Hytch saying they were all owner occupied.

"Locals have been looking to upgrade and the estate is full of established buyers among some first home buyers,” she said.

Ms Hytch said there was already plans to bring forward construction of the next release, Parkdale.

She said these six exclusive blocks would be even larger than those already released and was expected to begin in March.

For more info, click here.

TWINVIEW TERRACE PRICES

Lot 75

1001 sq m, $188,900

Lot 78

800 sq m, $174,900

Lot 83

955 sq m, $188,900

Lot 87

1259 sq m, $199,900