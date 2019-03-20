Blocks to go under hammer

SIX properties will be auctioned on Monday as part of the council's laws with unpaid rates.

Under section 140(2) of the Local Government Regulation 2012, Council has authority to recover outstanding rates and charges through a land sale process where the amounts have been overdue for three or more years.

Action was sought back in September 2018 to begin the process of selling the properties. It is believed there was a total of 18 properties at the time with overdue rates.

"Property owners of the relevant properties were provided with a notice of intention to sell following the Council resolution last year as required under the Local Government Regulation 2012,” a Council spokesperson said.

"Prior to consideration of selling a property to recover unpaid rates by auction there is a lengthy process to afford the rate payer the opportunity to address the outstanding amount, including encouraging the property owner to enter into a payment arrangement with Council.

Lot 4, 92-94 Scenic Highway, Lammermoor. Vanessa Jarrett

"A decision to take a property to auction for unpaid rates only occurs once all of those options have been exhausted. The property can only be withdrawn from sale if the total amount of outstanding rates owing on the property is paid in full prior to Auction.”

A public notice appeared in The Morning Bulletin on and in The Capricorn Coast Mirror this month with eight properties.

Council have confirmed that as of Tuesday at 2.45pm there are six properties in total scheduled to be auctioned on March 26.

This is the second time that Council has resolved to commence sale of land for rates arrears and no properties ultimately went to auction.

85 Cocoanut Point Dr, Zilzie. Vanessa Jarrett

"Taking properties to auction is not something Council does lightly or on a frequent basis however recovery of long outstanding arrears is required to ensure cash flow is maintained and all other ratepayers are not disadvantaged,” the Council spokesperson said.

Conversations with the property owners are still ongoing and will be up until the day of the auction.

COUNCIL AUCTION:

Function room, Yeppoon Town Hall

Monday, March 25

From noon

Properties:

29 School St, Yeppoon

17-19 Strelow Ave, Glenlee

L 1 White Rock Rd, Stockyard

85 Cocoanut Point Dr, Zilzie

19 Palm Valley Rd, Coowonga

Lot 4, 92-94 Scenic Highway, Lammermoor