Opinion: Evidence of grim long-term impacts of Coronavirus

Signs displaying directions for maintaining social distancing due to COVID-19 concerns are posted on a supermarket as customers wait outside, Friday, April 10, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

THERE'S no crystal ball for any of us to know how long we will be subjected to social distancing rules during this coronavirus pandemic.

I follow many experts on social media that have been discussing the medical pros and cons of different approaches to the pandemic and the economic impacts.

They all have the same message - this pandemic is going to have long lasting effects on our society, both medically, mentally and financially.

There is no way to balance the economic welfare of the world with the physical health and wellbeing. Both are going to be damaged.

Right now, the psychological well being of extroverts is being affected.

I follow a blogger who is based in Manhattan, New York.

beautybeyondbones wrote a heartbreaking blog overnight that is an eye-opener for what could happen here in Australia if we didn't get the pandemic under control or remove the social distancing restrictions which leads to increased cases.

"I'm going to be really honest. Yesterday was the first really hard day. Sure, I've faced the fear of contracting the virus, been stunned by the sobering sight of death, and grieved the separation from my family. But yesterday was hard for a different reason. It was the first day where I really felt the acute sting of loneliness."

A man sits with his feet hanging out the window while self isolating during the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, April 11, 2020, in the Flatbush neighbourhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/M

It was day 32 of quarantine for the young woman.

She explains further down she is an extrovert - someone who is energised by physical social interaction with other people.

Her blog came as photographs published on news websites showed mass graves being dug up to deal with the high number of deaths in the razzle, dazzle American city.

A Samaritan's Purse crew works on building an emergency field hospital specially equipped with a respiratory unit in New York's Central Park across from The Mount Sinai Hospital, Sunday, March 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

It's a black picture being painted of what could be if we don't stick to social isolation and it's an easy picture to forget when we are safe in our own homes in regional Australia where there are not many cases of this deadly virus. Please stay safe and talk to loved ones a lot.