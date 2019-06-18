Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Blood and fingerprints nab teen years after offending

Kerri-Anne Mesner
18th Jun 2019 3:53 PM
DNA evidence led police to charging a 19-year-old for crimes he committed when he was a minor.

The man pleaded guilty on Monday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of burglary, one of break and enter and one of wilful damage. Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said the defendant was 15 and 16 years old when he committed the crimes.

She said he broke into a business and smashed a vending machine on one occasion, then went to a vehicle parked on the premises and smashed a window to gain access and left a lit cigarette on the back seat which left burn marks.

Ms Marsden said the defendant also left blood droplets in the car which were matched by DNA tests. He also broke into a front end loader, tried to start it and left fingerprints inside.

The court heard the man has not re-offended since and now cares for a disabled man. He was ordered to complete 70 hours community service in one year. No convictions were recorded.

