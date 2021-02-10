Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Teen struck by truck ‘fleeing stolen car’

by Rachael Rosel, Emily Toxward
10th Feb 2021 1:28 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A teenager was struck by a small truck on Bermuda Street in Broadbeach Waters after allegedly running from a stolen vehicle.

The man allegedly hit a parked car on Andrew St before he got out and fled the scene on foot.

A teen was struck by a truck after allegedly fleeing a stolen vehicle on the Gold Coast. Picture: Scott Powick
A teen was struck by a truck after allegedly fleeing a stolen vehicle on the Gold Coast. Picture: Scott Powick

It is understood the car was stolen from Robina overnight.

It appeared a member of public attempted to chase the teen who was hit by a passing truck on the corner of Andrew St and Bermuda avenue and is now being treated in GC university hospital in a stable condition.

The teenager was chased by a member of the public. Picture: Scott Powick
The teenager was chased by a member of the public. Picture: Scott Powick

An eyewitness said they saw the man's vehicle hit a parked car about noon on Wednesday before the driver left the vehicle and ran onto the road.

"There was blood everywhere," the eyewitness said.

 

An eyewitness said there was blood everywhere. Picture: Scott Powick
An eyewitness said there was blood everywhere. Picture: Scott Powick

It's believed at least 10 police and unmarked cars were at the scene.

A QAS spokesperson confirmed there were four ambulance crews on the scene including one that arrived immediately.

Originally published as 'Blood everywhere': Teen struck by truck 'fleeing stolen car'

editors picks gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH VIDEO: Fire breaks out at South Rocky home

        Premium Content WATCH VIDEO: Fire breaks out at South Rocky home

        News The fire fully engulfed the top floor of the home.

        • 10th Feb 2021 1:24 PM
        CQ residents launch original album to show resilience

        Premium Content CQ residents launch original album to show resilience

        Music It contains songs by people who have faced depression, domestic abuse, physical...

        • 10th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
        Key issues you need to know from new mayor’s first meeting

        Premium Content Key issues you need to know from new mayor’s first meeting

        Council News Cr Williams began the meeting with thanks to the community, staff and councillors...

        Yeppoon Coast Guard rescues boat dragged onto rocks

        Premium Content Yeppoon Coast Guard rescues boat dragged onto rocks

        News The boat had extensive damage and was not fit to float.