Blood on hand gives away costly night out punch

DRUNKEN DAMAGE: Clinton James Gollan was convicted of wilful damage after a drunken night out.

A MAN who can't recall punching a car on a drunken night out has been convicted after his blood was found on the wing mirror.

As Clinton James Gollan, 22, was being arrested for a separate matter on the evening of April 10, another man pulled up beside police to report the incident that occurred at Noosa Marina.

"The complainant pulled over, advised police the defendant was blocking their vehicle when they were attempting to leave," police prosecutor Allison Johnstone told Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

"The complainant also stated the side mirror of this vehicle had been damaged and was hanging down the driver's side front door prior to them getting into the vehicle to leave.

"Police observed that the defendant had blood on his hands, and his clothes were covered in what appeared to be dirt."

Gollan wasn't interviewed at the time because he was intoxicated but a swab of blood was collected from the complainant's car which was later matched to the defendant.

When police later attended Gollan's Tewantin address he said he couldn't recall what happened or why his blood was on the damaged car.

"He could only remember he had consumed a high amount of alcohol that evening at a nearby pub," Senior Constable Johnstone said.

Gollan pleaded guilty at Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to wilful damage.

He had three previous convictions for the same offence.

Gollan said he went through a hard time when he lost his job at Junk on Ocean St a few months ago which led to an issue with alcohol.

He said he was getting help.

Gollan was ordered to complete 60 hours of unpaid community service and ordered to pay about $2800 in restitution for the damaged mirror.