“Blood on the road”: armed bandits hit two houses in a row
7:55AM Neighbours in Rees Jones Close, Frenchville reported four people armed with bars entering their garages to steal property.
Police said a man and a woman drove away from the scene “laughing”, in a gun metal grey Ford Ranger.
Police are also on the lookout for a man driving a white Nissan Navara who also left the scene.
Another man reportedly with a knife reportedly climbed onto a roof.
Police said there was blood on the road outside the property, on the footpath and the roadside.
More to come.