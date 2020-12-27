Menu
Police are on the scene
“Blood on the road”: armed bandits hit two houses in a row

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
27th Dec 2020 7:53 AM
7:55AM Neighbours in Rees Jones Close, Frenchville reported four people armed with bars entering their garages to steal property.

Police said a man and a woman drove away from the scene “laughing”, in a gun metal grey Ford Ranger.

Police are also on the lookout for a man driving a white Nissan Navara who also left the scene.

Another man reportedly with a knife reportedly climbed onto a roof.

Police said there was blood on the road outside the property, on the footpath and the roadside.

More to come.

