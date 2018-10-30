Menu
Man walks into bar covered in blood and high on drugs.
Man walks into bar covered in blood and high on drugs.
Bloodied, drug-addled man terrifies bar staff

Chloe Lyons
30th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
HIGH on drugs and covered in blood, Ryan Michael Barker stormed into the Alexandra Headland Surf Club with a knife in his pocket.

Terrified staff called the police and during Barker's arrest he placed a serrated knife on a table.

Barker pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court to possessing a knife in a public place over the October 8 incident.

The court heard Barker had a history of violent offences and had finished an imprisonment order months earlier.

He was fined $600.

