Bloody break-in bungle: Man arrested at Rocky home

Shayla Bulloch
by
23rd Feb 2018 12:39 PM

UPDATE 12.45pm: AN AMBULANCE has transported a man in his 60s to Rockhampton Hospital after a break and enter bungle this morning in Rockhampton.

Police were called to the apparent "disturbance” on North St around 11.30am and arrested a person involved.

Initial reports indicated the crews were called to "two men fighting in a lounge room”.

Queensland Ambulance Service transported a man in his 60s, thought to be living at the address, to hospital with a large cut to his leg.

He is in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident with charges thought to be laid later this afternoon.

POLICE have arrested one man after an apparent break and enter gone wrong in Rockhampton this morning.

Initial reports indicate crews were called to a unit on North St where "two men were fighting in a lounge room” in West Rockhampton.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the address where a man suffered a gash to his ankle and another "laying on the lounge room floor”.

Queensland Police Service confirmed one man was taken into custody this morning after the alleged break-in.

