'Bloody fantastic': Coast residents celebrate hwy reopening

BIG RELIEF: Greg Jones is happy to have his street back after the reopening of the highway at Statue Bay. Allan Reinikka ROK260718astatueb

RESIDENTS who endured three years of busy traffic diverted past their homes were celebrating yesterday following the reopening of Statue Bay Rd.

Lammermoor local Greg Jones chose to celebrate the reopening with a beer yesterday after finally getting his peaceful neighbourhood back.

Mr Jones lives on Clayton Rd and has endured excessive traffic, dangerous parking and hazards trying to reverse his car out of his driveway due to a detour while the Scenic Highway was reconstructed following cyclone damage.

"No-one could have predicted Cyclone Marcia nor the damage it would cause - my wife and I never expected to have our home turned into a haven for speedsters and hoons,” Mr Jones said.

"The neighbours and I have long been talking about having a street party when the detour was finally closed off and we can get back to a peaceful neighbourhood - that day has come and it's bloody fantastic.”

Mr Jones said the speed calming measure put in place by Livingstone Council took away all his visitor parking and turned his previously quiet suburban street into a highway.

The first cars travel along the now re-opened highway at Statue Bay. Allan Reinikka ROK260718astatueb

"You wouldn't believe how much traffic we have had streaming past our house at all hours of the day and night,” he said.

"Most of the drivers did the right thing and obeyed the traffic signs put in place to slow everyone down but unfortunately there were a lot that didn't.

"It became an absolute nightmare, my driveway became a huge hazard with no vision to reverse out and it was a recipe for disaster every time we left the house.

"The relief at having Statue Bay Rd reopened is amazing for my wife and I as I'm sure it has been for everyone that lives along the detour road.

The Scenic Highway at Statue Bay has finally reopened after three years. Allan Reinikka ROK260718astatueb

"We have all been counting down the days until the road reopened and I for one definitely had a beer to celebrate,” he said.

"My visitors have had to park in the next street over and walk to my home because we lost all of our parking due to the traffic calming measures,” Mr Jones said.