Bloody good bogan burger brings out best of Rocky

AS AUSTRALIA Day fast approaches, a new burger is about to tantalise the taste buds of bogans everywhere in Central Queensland.

Recently, the Aussie Bogan Burger resurfaced onto the menu at O'Dowd's Irish Pub in Rockhampton after disappearing for a number of years.

Manager Shinae Butler, 20, said many people in the region would enjoy the latest addition to their menu, which was once called the "Central Queensland Bogan Burger”.

The large burger contains an Angus beef pattie, chicken schnitzel, bacon, cheese, onion, pineapple, beetroot, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce and aoli.

Shinae said the inspiration behind its colourful name was its size and the amount of meat on the burger.

"We wanted to put something on the menu that is massive, to challenge people,” she said.

It has appeared on their menu after a previous chef had suggested for staff to include the burger once again.

Shinae hoped re-establishing the burger would boost numbers to O'Dowd's.

She has been employed at the popular pub for two years and has served as manager for a year, previously working in the bar.

The Aussie Bogan Burger is available now at O'Dowd's Irish Pub in Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin hopes to give the burger a taste test with a real-life Rocky bogan.

The burger costs $16, served with chips.