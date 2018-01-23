Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bloody good bogan burger brings out best of Rocky

BOGAN BURGER: O'Dowd's Irish Pub Rockhampton employee, Tiana O'Rourke introduces the Aussie Bogan Burger.
BOGAN BURGER: O'Dowd's Irish Pub Rockhampton employee, Tiana O'Rourke introduces the Aussie Bogan Burger. Contributed
Sean Fox
by

AS AUSTRALIA Day fast approaches, a new burger is about to tantalise the taste buds of bogans everywhere in Central Queensland.

Recently, the Aussie Bogan Burger resurfaced onto the menu at O'Dowd's Irish Pub in Rockhampton after disappearing for a number of years.

Manager Shinae Butler, 20, said many people in the region would enjoy the latest addition to their menu, which was once called the "Central Queensland Bogan Burger”.

The large burger contains an Angus beef pattie, chicken schnitzel, bacon, cheese, onion, pineapple, beetroot, lettuce, tomato, barbecue sauce and aoli.

Shinae said the inspiration behind its colourful name was its size and the amount of meat on the burger.

"We wanted to put something on the menu that is massive, to challenge people,” she said.

It has appeared on their menu after a previous chef had suggested for staff to include the burger once again.

Shinae hoped re-establishing the burger would boost numbers to O'Dowd's.

She has been employed at the popular pub for two years and has served as manager for a year, previously working in the bar.

The Aussie Bogan Burger is available now at O'Dowd's Irish Pub in Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin hopes to give the burger a taste test with a real-life Rocky bogan.

The burger costs $16, served with chips.

Topics:  bogan burger community o'dowd's irish pub tmbbusiness

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky school second home for new influx of boarders

Rocky school second home for new influx of boarders

WHEN Sherri Green first set foot in her new boarding school, she "didn't want to be there”

Lifetime friend's push to help critically hurt Yeppoon woman

Talented artist, Robyn Campbell, is well-known around her home town of Yeppoon for her beautiful art work.

SINCE they were 17-years-old, Robyn and Amii have been friends

Rookwood breakthrough: Business case release info revealed

ROOKWOOD SITE: The Rookwood Weir could be emerging at this location in the not too distant future.

GOVERNMENT gives hope to Rookwood Weir project

New cafe culture at Bell Jar

GLOBAL EXPERIENCE: Bell Jar owner Carl Ellis is keen to bring his customers something a little different.

Carl Ellis brings experience of European cafes to Capricorn Coast.

Local Partners