Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

What do blood moons mean?
News

Bloody spectacular sight graces our skies

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
27th May 2021 4:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Australian stargazers got the first look at a true "super blood moon" for 20 years when two celestial phenomena happened at the same time.

The event featured both a super moon - when a full moon reaches the closest point to Earth in its orbit - and a blood moon, which is caused by a total lunar eclipse.

The Blood Moon rises at the Storey Bridge as climbers head back down. Pic Annette Dew
The Blood Moon rises at the Storey Bridge as climbers head back down. Pic Annette Dew

The rare sight was visible last night on the east coast as the moon passed into Earth's shadow.

CSIRO astronomer Vanessa Moss said it was very rare for both events to occur at the same time.

Dr Moss said the last true super blood moon down under was in 2001 and the next one is not predicted to happen until October 2033.

Full moon rising over Wynnum Road, Tingalpa, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 - Picture: Richard Walker
Full moon rising over Wynnum Road, Tingalpa, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 - Picture: Richard Walker

"The last real super moon lunar eclipse we had (in the world) was in 2015 but that wasn't visible in Australia," she said.

The partial eclipse started for Queensland and the other eastern states around 7.44pm, with the total eclipse peak viewing time lasting from 9.11pm - 9.25pm.

The spectacular lunar event had wrapped up by around 10.50pm.

Full moon rising over Wynnum Road, Tingalpa, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 - Picture: Richard Walker
Full moon rising over Wynnum Road, Tingalpa, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 - Picture: Richard Walker

The Courier Mail was sent hundreds of images from people across the start showing clear and obstructed views of the super blood moon, despite concern of heavy cloud clover earlier in the evening.

Dr Moss said the moon's red colour would come from sunlight passing through the edges of Earth's atmosphere before being beamed onto the moon's surface.

"If you were to look at the Earth, there would be a red ring around the Earth's surface," she said.

Lunar eclipse of full moon over Brisbane creating blood moon, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 - Picture: Richard Walker
Lunar eclipse of full moon over Brisbane creating blood moon, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 - Picture: Richard Walker

 

 

 

Originally published as Bloody spectacular sight graces our skies

More Stories

editors picks moon star gazing super blood moon

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: Governments mute on important COVID questions

        Premium Content OPINION: Governments mute on important COVID questions

        Letters to the Editor Letters and SMSes to the editor and Harry’s View.

        Birthday fine for domestic violence offender

        Premium Content Birthday fine for domestic violence offender

        Crime Domestic violence offender fined on his 31st birthday after kicking victim out of...

        Gracey’s new plans to become CQ’s most iconic family hotel

        Premium Content Gracey’s new plans to become CQ’s most iconic family hotel

        News A new development application was lodged with council this month with works...