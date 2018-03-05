Bloody stab scene inspiring Rocky student into medicine

OP1 student Samuel Lawson was among the top 31 students in the state for receiving a 99.95 ATAR score.

IF MOVING to Asia and helping those in need wasn't quite enough for Samuel Lawson to realise he wanted to study medicine, watching a stab victim in emergency surgery definitely was.

The 18-year-old was accepted into James Cook University this year to start his dream career after enduring many late Friday nights with his head in the books.

The former Heights College student's hard work definitely paid off when he learned he was among the top 31 OP students in the state.

Samuel's causal stroll around a Tasmanian shopping centre quickly escalated the day he found out he received the best ATAR score possible- 99.95.

With the new Queensland Senior Schooling system, all Queensland schools will move from OP scores to ATAR scores in 2020.

After requesting the results of his ATAR score, Samuel said the text was a game-changer.

"I was ecstatic when I found out, all that hard work and all the long hours of studying were worth it,” he said.

Samuel, originally from Brisbane, credited his 4-year move to Central Asia for providing him with a different cultural outlook on life and the importance of medicine.

"My upbringing was a little bit different,” he said.

"My parents and I moved there when I was three for mission work, they worked in rehabilitation and helped people.”

Samuel said being brought up in a place with little development and western equipment was a catalyst for his future in medicine.

But it was year 10 work experience at the Rockhampton Hospital that cemented his decision to pursue a medicine career.

"A guy was brought into the Emergency Department one day with multiple stab wounds and I got to watch them try and save him in surgery,” he said.

"Hearing he made a full recovery was so satisfying, there is so much joy in being the reason someone survives.”

Samuel said this eye-opening experience pushed him to excel at his Rocky high school with the help of his teachers.

"Heights College was great, all the teachers there were really supportive,” he said.

"They put down great ground work and time preparing you for the QCS test.”

Samuel said the guided learning provided by Heights College was vital in the test preparation and a factor in his OP 1 result.

Now in his third week of a six-year degree, Samuel said he'd started a marathon run with the best prize at the end.

"It's definitely a step-up from high school, study strategies and time management habits are a lot different,” he said.

"But it's the rest of my life so I'm going to work towards this goal.”