Blooming beautiful: Jess shows off the beauty of CQ

Maddelin Mccosker | 2nd Dec 2016 7:00 PM

She beat 26 other finalists to be crowned Tesselaar Flowers RockStar Florist for 2016, and Jess Mauger is over the moon about it.

"It took a while to sink in, I was so stunned, but I enjoyed a short moment to myself before getting on the phone to call the family to shout the exciting news down the phone” she told The Morning Bulletin.

In a happy coincidence, on the same day Jess found out about her win, her two daughters were presented with academic awards at school, making her celebrations even more memorable.

"It was a celebration all round, we enjoyed a fabulous night out to dinner,” Jess added

Jess told us that since winning, she has been astounded by the amount of local support she has received and her creative flare has even caught the attention of a popular florist in Brisbane.

"It has certainly raised my profile locally, I couldn't believe the amount of people who have come up to congratulate me,” she said.

"I am also receiving congratulations from florists from all over Australia and abroad through social media. I've even had a job offer for freelance work in a Brisbane based studio.”

Jess said that it is her ability to create pieces from a picture in her head and her freestyle methods that separate her style from others and also attracts customers that are looking for one-off, individual pieces.

"My work is really freestyle; I work with no constraints. If I can envision something, I will make it happen no matter how far out of the box I need to go,” Jess said.

One thing that made Jess excited about being nominated for the competition in the first place was the inclusion of the three judges who were tasked with choosing the overall winner after public voting had closed.

"The guest judges are huge inspirations of mine,” she said.

"Julia-rose is amazing, her creativity and floral talent is pure blinding beauty. I love Holly Hipwell, the creative genius from The Flower Drum. She brings modern hipster and all things funky to floral design and Melanie Stapelton from Cecilia Fox creates abundant wild masterpieces that are raw, natural and awe inspiring.”

For her own inspiration, Jess says she looks to social media for new ideas, but it is her love for all things flowers and nature that drives her to create beautiful pieces.

"I am addicted to Instagram and Pinterest for inspiration, my feed is florals all the way,” she said.

"I also really love with what I do. I like to push the boundaries and just play and I am forever thinking outside the 'norm' of what has already been done,

"I live for the wow factor.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland competition florist tesselaar flowers rockstar florist 2016

Blooming beautiful: Jess shows off the beauty of CQ

