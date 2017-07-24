Blooming good time ahead for CQ festival

GOOD VIBES: Festival-lovers dancing into the night at last years Tropical Bloom at Hedlow Creek.

AFTER many years of following festivals around the country, Cat and Leo decided it was time to plant their roots and form one of their own.

Four years later, Tropical Bloom has gained national status with crowds doubling every year to get a taste of the arts, music and workshops on the banks of Hedlow Creek.

Tropical Bloom organisers, Leo Honek and Cat Mason with baby Muralo Christine McKee

"There's a lot of these festivals happening all over Australia and this area just had a massive need for it,” Cat said.

"We have started to gain a huge following but are just starting to tap into the locals this year.”

The festival is focused on adding a true sense of community over the three days and Cat explained it will highlight the diversity and culture in our region.

Tropical Bloom.Photo Salt n Pepper Contributed Salt n Pepper ROK300

Cat Mason, organiser of Tropical Bloom, explained they had acquired performers and workshops from all over the country and could not wait to see the crowds fill in.

"World-famous act, Wild Marmalade, will be performing again this year along with so many other acts including Ganga Giri, Grouch and plenty of others to satisfy everyone,” she said.

Tropical Bloom headline act, Wild Marmalade will play at the festival this weekend.

Cat explained that by adding the new 'chill stage,' it will give people a break from the electronic beats and a place to relax to some acoustic jams.

"We have also arranged guest speakers to fly in from all around Australia,” she said.

"Ray Thorpe, founder of Happy Herb Company, is just one of the names coming. We have stalls coming from Victoria and North Queensland as well as plenty of local workshops.”

PLANT POWER: Tim and Rachel from MindsEye Botanicals hosted an infromative and interactive workshop on at last year's Tropical Bloom. Sophie Jackson

Cat explained that the weekend is not just about the music as there will be a range of yoga workshops, mediation, guest lectures, hand-made market stalls and lots of good food.

She also reinstated that Tropical Bloom is not just for gen Y.

Tropical Bloom is a favourite with mums and bubs. Sophie Jackson

"It is a full family-friendly event. There will be mini kids workshops, circus performers, music and a sectioned off camping areas for families,” she said.

If you are not into camping, Cat said there will be 'glamping' tents available to book for that extra comfort.

DETAILS

When: 28-30 July

Where: Headlow Creek, Yeppoon

Cost: $100 online, $120 at the gate

Camping sites available and inclusive in ticket

Visit www.tropicalbloom.com.au for info

No day passes available