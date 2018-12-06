'Blown away': Deepwater couple's grateful homecoming

AMANDA Heartsong was one of many who returned to Deepwater on Tuesday, almost nine days after a raging bushfire forced her to evacuate her home.

The full-time musician was relieved to have only lost a wicker chair and some water piping.

"My little home is somehow completely undamaged," Ms Heartsong said.

"All the trees and foliage right next to it less than a metre away (are) burnt to a crisp.

"But those awesome firies managed to save my little piece of heaven.

"(I'm) feeling heartbroken for those who have lost everything."

Ms Heartsong said she was not feeling hopeful as she drove home through Tuesday's rain and thunder.

"I was driving back from Captain Creek ... the eeriness of the giant storm took away some of the apprehension due to needing to concentrate on the water on the road," she said.

"As I drove down towards my house ... all the trees at the front of my property were burnt.

"My heart sank because my house is surrounded by trees but then I drove in and I was utterly astounded that the firies had saved it ... I was so grateful."

Ms Heartsong said she wandered around her "Deepwater haven" yesterday to assess the damage.

While she found "much destruction" she also saw "new life and growth possibilities".

"I'm blown away by the care taken by the firies to fight to save my little cabin, to me it's the world," she said.

"The community's feeling is one of gratitude."

Ms Heartsong said her time ahead would be spent collecting herself and sticking to routine by playing music with partner and band member Laurie Rayment.

She said their duo Beautifully Broken 1770 was busy rehearsing for a show at Yeppoon and two shows on Great Keppel Island this weekend.

"What's up for me now is rehearsing for our gig ... being there will be downtime. I need to let my heart slow down and the adrenaline abate," Ms Heartsong said.

"I was so blessed that the fire actually helped clean my property. Have not got much to do."

However, Ms Heartsong said she worried the area would attract unwelcome visitors now it was open again.

"The concern I have are the trauma tourists, the ones who will come to check it out," she said.