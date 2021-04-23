‘Blown away’: Frenzy over $8 Woolies item

Woolies is now selling a cult dessert item for $8. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Paul Jeffers

It's the sweet spread that has a cult following of devoted fans, which is why it's no surprise to see that Woolies' newest dessert offering has already sparked a frenzy.

The supermarket this week launched a Vanilla Cake with Lotus Biscoff - and it is being labelled better than Woolies' famous mudcake.

The $8 vanilla layer cake is covered in buttercream infused with Lotus Biscoff, as well as a drizzling of the famous sweet spread and crumbled biscuit pieces.

To top it off the cake features a Lotus Biscoff biscuit and also has the added benefit of being vegan.

The new cake costs just $8 and is vegan friendly. Picture: Instagram/@dessertaddictsanonymous.

Woolworths sells millions of Lotus Biscoff products every year the supermarket's category manager for instore baker Michael Gullery said.

"But we wanted to create something new that combines our popular cakes with a much loved, customer's favourite biscuit and spread," he said.

"The result is a decadent dessert covered with the iconic biscuit and buttercream.

"Since the world famous Lotus Biscoff biscuit is vegan, we carried that through to the creation of our cake, for all Lotus Biscoff and vegan cake lovers to enjoy."

Woolies sells millions of Lotus Biscoff products a year and said that making a cake with the sweet treat was a no-brainer. Picture: Supplied.

For those who want to get a bit creative Woolworths has also shared a hack for turning the Biscoff cake into a lava version on its Instagram.

The lava cake and original version has already got Biscoff fans salivating online.

"Looks so yummy," one person wrote.

"Bought this cake last night. OMG," another commented.

"Blown away, so soft and yum and delicious. Well done Woolies, might be better than your choccy mud," one person also wrote on Instagram.

Just look at that beautiful cake. Picture: Instagram/@nickvavitiss

Chef Nick Vavitis shared a review for the cake on his Instagram, giving the "beautiful creation" a 15 out of 10.

"Everything about this was perfecto," he said in a post. "The butter cream inside was SUPER nice and it was full of flavour and the vanilla cake was super super soft and best of all … THERE WAS SO MUCH BISCOFF."

Lotus Biscoff Spread is a creamy 'cookie butter' spread made from the brand's speculoos biscuits - a butter, brown sugar and spice biscuit originally from the Netherlands.

While Lotus Biscoff's biscuits have been widely available for years, its much more popular spread only hit supermarket shelves in Australia in 2019 where it has quickly become a firm favourite.

Originally published as 'Blown away': Frenzy over $8 Woolies item