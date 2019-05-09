Blue Lagoon star strips off again for new show

TEENS: Actors Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins in the 1980 film The Blue Lagoon.

ONE of your first crushes from your teen years, Christopher Atkins, famous for the film The Blue Lagoon, is coming to the Northern Rivers to take his gear off, live on stage.

Hit 1980 film The Blue Lagoon made stars of Brooke Shields and Atkins as two semi-naked lost teens discovering their sexuality after surviving a shipwreck.

Now Atkins is coming to the Northern Rivers with Ladies' Night, the stage show that was the basis for the 1997 hit film The Full Monty.

And yes, Atkins confirmed he takes his gear off on stage in this show.

"Ladies Night is an off-the-hook, hysterical, and a little naughty play," he said.

Ladies Night tells the story of four unemployed guys who decide to form a male stripping act in order to make some fast cash.

They pitch the notion to a local club owner and take lessons from a slightly shop worn, exotic dancer with a heart-of-gold in all manner of things, including what women want from a male stripper - and how to deliver it.

"These crazy middle-aged guys convince themselves that they can do the same and strip," Atkins said.

"It's a show that I'm very excited to do, not just because I will be naked on stage again but because it's funny from the beginning to the end."

Christopher Atkins will be touring in June with the latest production of Ladies Night.

The actor, who has an extensive TV and film career, said his mother is not very happy with him being naked on stage.

"My mum shakes her head and says: 'My son the stripper!'" Atkins said.

"She actually begged me to do a show where I keep my clothes on."

Atkins explained his strip show in Ladies Night is not meant to be a sexy affair, but a hilarious one.

"It's one of those where, the worse you do it, the funnier it is - when you try to be sexy... who knows what's going to happen!"

With Atkins, the show includes Steven Tandy, best known for playing Tom Sullivan in The Sullivans, and Australian actress Alli Pope.

Atkins, who was once married to an Australian, has just finished a 3D series available online called Defrost : The Virtual Series, and he is planning on producing a film in Australia shortly.